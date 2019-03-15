‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Shows Hawkeye Has an Ankle Monitor Like Ant-Man

The latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame was released yesterday and fans are already deep diving into the few new minutes of content, discovering all sorts of interesting hidden details. One sleuthing fan noticed that Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is sporting an ankle monitor in the character’s flashback scene. Shared by u/armablo to /r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” this image shows Clint teaching his daughter (or maybe Kate Bishop) how to use a bow. .

“Notice Clint’s ankle monitor, from the deal he took similar to Scott,” they wrote.

If you recall, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Clint were both missing from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, because they took a deal with the government after siding with Cap during Captain America: Civil War. They were both sentenced to house arrest, although Clint definitely got the better deal considering he has a giant property to roam around on.

Many fans were quick to comment on the Reddit post.

“Clint’s farm is huge. But then Scott can shrink so it evens out,” u/Ice-Wreck pointed out.

“I fear this movie is going to begin with Clint’s family being snapped,’ u/Sg450 wrote.

“You guys are detectives,” u/GramercyPlace praised.

However, others argued that ankle monitors don’t typically go over pants, leading to some debate. What do you think? Is that Clint’s ankle monitor? Tell us in the comments!

The ankle monitor isn’t the only Clint moment that’s garnering attention from the trailer. Many fans were thrilled to see him reunite with Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) while others are extremely hung up on his new mohawk.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

