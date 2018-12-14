‘Avengers’ Fans Are Hounding NASA to Rescue Tony Stark From Space

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame has conjured up quite a lot of emotions for Marvel fans, and it looks like some are taking those feels pretty seriously.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated film debuted on Friday, and showed a pretty lengthy sequence of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) stuck in a ship in the middle of space. As Tony explained in a message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), he ran out of food and water days before, and will probably run out of oxygen the following morning.

While many have assumed that Tony will be rescued in some way, and will play a role in Endgame‘s subsequent plot, the notion of Iron Man being adrift in space has struck a cord with a lot of fans. Some have even gone so far as to tweet at the official social media for NASA, asking them to use whatever resources necessary to save Tony Stark. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

Hello Mr @NASA can you please rescue Tony Stark he’s stuck somewhere in outer space and his food and water supply ran out four days ago his oxygen levels are depleting WE DONT KNOW HOW LONG HE HAS BEFORE HE DRIFTS OFF PLEASE pic.twitter.com/nlsISwYAVK — ? adie (@yeheypizza) December 9, 2018

what are u doing nasa Tony Stark’s in space go save him he’s dying. pic.twitter.com/Fr5073MCSI — Bobert Duckey Jr (@juzahoneybunnie) December 9, 2018

@NASA while you guys are having fun with your family & friends, Tony Stark aka Iron Man is stuck somewhere in space. Please go and rescue him. PLEASE HURRY !! — Thurein (@charliehunter91) December 9, 2018

Yes, #TonyStark needs this, thanks Nasa pic.twitter.com/gcyknLePeJ — I am what i am ❤❤ (@atenanevermind) December 9, 2018

