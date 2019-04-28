What Happens to Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame?

The heart and soul of the Avengers, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just as long as any of the other members of the team. Since the character was withheld entirely from Avengers: Infinity War save for a passing mention, it’s only fitting he had one of the biggest character arcs in Avengers: Endgame. Here’s what happened with everyone’s favorite archer.

Full Avengers: Endgame spoilers up ahead! If you haven’t seen the movie yet, proceed with caution; a few major Endgame moments will be discussed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As many expected, Barton’s switch into Ronin was a direct result of losing his family as a part of Thanos’ Decimation. In fact, Avengers: Endgame opened up with the Bartons being dusted, in the same scene where he’s teaching his daughter how to shoot her bow during the movie’s pre-release marketing. Once the movie jumps forward five years, the first time we see Barton is when he’s deep into his Ronin persona.

In fact, the first time we see Ronin on-screen, he’s seen murdering various crime bosses in Tokyo, before he’s eventually tracked down by Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). Eventually, she’s able to convince him to rejoin the team as they travel throughout time plucking Infinity Stones throughout various points in time. As fate would have it, Barton and Romanoff are teamed up to retrieve the Soul Stone from Vormir.

As fans know from Infinity War, a sacrifice is required to retrieve the stone. With both of the characters willing to sacrifice themselves, the two fight trying to hold each other back from killing themselves. Romanoff’s able to use a taser-like device to momentarily subdue Barton prior to leaping off the cliff.

Once he retrieves the Soul stone, Barton heads back to the current timeline, where he helps the Avengers assemble the Infinity Gauntlet and use it to undo The Snap. After a version of Thanos from a previous timeline arrives in the current timeline and destroys the Avengers compound, Barton is tasked with guarding the new Gauntlet so the Mad Titan doesn’t get his hand on it and redo The Snap.

After the team is able to defeat Thanos and get through that heartbreaking funeral, Barton returns home to his family, who all happen to be alive and well. Now, it appears the character will be getting his own show on Disney+, potentially featuring the MCU introduction of Kate Bishop.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

What’d you think of Hawkeye’s story in Endgame? Did you know how that was how he was going to become Ronin? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!