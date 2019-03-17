Here’s What The Avengers Could Look Like After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon, it’s likely the very fabric that holds the Marvel Cinematic Universe together is about to disintegrate. The fourth Avengers film has been long-touted as the culmination of the MCU in its current iteration and after it premieres and the dust settles, the shared entertainment universe will look much different than ever before. Thanks to Instagram user @NikolasMoringstar, fans might have a pretty good idea of what Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will look like moving into Phase 4 and beyond.

Using a set of figures from Hasbro’s wildly-popular Marvel Legends line, the die-hard Marvel fan lined up those heroes involved in the MCU that aren’t one of the original six Avengers. Since Endgame is being marketed as one of the biggest superhero films that have ever hit cinemas, many Marvel fans are assuming one — or more — of the original villains are going to meet their end in their final battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Though it’s a group of toys, it’s still a solid testament to the growth of Marvel Studios‘ shared cinematic universe over the past decade. In what started with four heroes has now grown to a universe of dozens of characters each capable of having their own movie or series on Disney’s new streaming platform. As of now, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the lone movie confirmed after Avengers: Endgame but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told ComicBook.com the production house would announce further movies sometime after Endgame hits theaters.

“As we’ve been doing for years, we aren’t going to announce anything post Avengers: Endgame or Spider-Man [Far From Home] until post Endgame and Spider-Man,” Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for Captain Marvel. “As you know as a fan, there’s a tremendous amount of potential and a tremendous amount of additional characters and storylines and groups of characters that we’re going to keep playing with. And again, that’s a testament to Marvel and to the amount of storylines and characters and amazing, amazing runs that have been in the Marvel comics.”

Captain Marvel is now and theaters while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

