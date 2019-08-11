Avengers: Endgame Writers Describe What Being Snapped Feels Like

Being snapped away by the six Infinity Stones is a slow build before it’s lights out, according to Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

“I got the feeling that being snapped away is a bit like when you know you’re about to throw up and you can kind of feel it building in you,” Markus says in Backstory Magazine when asked if the unsnapped remember what happened before they “blipped” back five years later.

“Then you throw up, and I think they feel themselves starting to become dissolute and maybe you could see your fingers start to go dusty — and then it snaps off your nervous system.”

When Spider-Man (Tom Holland) blips back and is summoned to Avengers HQ, he tells Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) he remembers he “got all dusty” in space and figures he “must have passed out.” He then says he “woke up” to find Iron Man gone and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who was also snapped away, assembling the unsnapped Avengers.

McFeely said exactly how much Peter Parker remembers was left for Spider-Man: Far From Home, admitting, “I sort of giggle at the problem we left them.”

Spider-Man writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna told Backstory they “weren’t privy to reading the script to Endgame,” and were only told select pivotal plot points — including the death of Peter’s mentor, Iron Man.

“Marvel keeps everything very close to the vest, but they told us what we needed to know in terms of the main plot points,” McKenna said.

“We knew we were coming off an ending that would have huge repercussions for Peter. And as much as the mandate was, ‘Hey, we’re coming off a very serious, emotionally draining one-two punch of Infinity War and Endgame, let’s try to keep this fun,’ we also couldn’t deny that Peter had just lost his mentor and surrogate father and there would be a lot of questions about what kind of hero he’s going to be in this new landscape.”