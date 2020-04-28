Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal BTS Shot of Deleted Smart Hulk Scene

✖

While tweeting from the ComicBook.com account tonight for a Quarantine Watch Party screening of Avengers: Endgame, writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Reginald VelJohnson's sequence. Don't remember it? That's probably because the scene was cut from the theatrical version of Avengers: Endgame, and then restored for its brief, second theatrical run that helped it surpass Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time. The scene was to have been the original introduction of the "Professor Hulk" character, who instead later appeared in a scene in a diner, where he was taking selfies with other customers.

The original scene, in which Hulk was rescuing people from a fire while Die Hard actor VelJohnson looked on, took about a week to film, but ultimately didn't make it into the final cut. The writers, though, still liked it and were pretty excited by their Die Hard tribute.

"I did that part Matt, and then they said they were going to cut me out," VelJohnson recently told ComicBook.com. "I was so depressed, I didn't go see the movie when it first came out, cause I was so depressed that they said I wasn't in it anymore because you know, my scene took a week to film, and I was with some good people and we did the scene and collaborated and I thought that this was going to be something good, then they said they cut me out. I was so upset man."

A Die Hard nod in the middle of Endgame may have felt a little out of place to some, since Marvel's movies aren't necessarily chock full of pop culture references, Guardians of the Galaxy notwithstanding. Still, it's a fun sequence and you can see why the writers might have become a little attached to it.

