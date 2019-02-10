‘Avengers: Endgame’: Here’s What The Young Avengers Could Look Like

Avengers: Endgame is a few months from release, and the movie promises to be like none other before it. The film will bring the MCU to a climax, tying together all the loose ends left by Thanos and his world-ending snap. However, not all is lost for Earth’s heroes, and one fan has imagined the next generation of Avengers archers to prove it.

After all, Hawkeye is going to be ready to retire for real once Thanos is gone, and Kate Bishop would be a perfect choice to take up his bow.

Over on Instagram, a fan-artist spdrmnkyxxiii teamed up with christ_ave41 to bring their vision of the Young Avengers to life. To do this, the pair imagined how the team could step in to fill the shoes of their predecessors, and the art will make fans feel all kinds of emotional.

As you can see above, Iron Lad is front and center as Nathaniel Richards steps in for Tony Stark. To his left, fans can find Cassie Lang suited up as Ant-Girl to finish her father’s work, and Hawkeye has his own protege. Kate Bishop can be seen courtesy of actress Katherine Langford, and she’s got the perfect grip on his high-tech bow.

Of course, there is no telling whether Avengers: Endgame could set up the arrival of a new Avengers team, but fans aren’t about to discount the chance. As the MCU closes a chapter on its first cycle, fans are eager for more heroes, and these legacy characters have enough stories to fill out Marvel Studios’ roster. The addition of other fan-favorite heroes like Ms. America and Wiccan would only excite audiences, and it would keep the memory of old-school heroes like Iron Man alive.

In the past, the mastermind behind Marvel Studios has said the arrival of the Young Avengers in the MCU could happen. Executive producer Kevin Feige is open to the newcomers so long as their stories mesh with the overall direction of the cinematic universe.

“Well…sure,” Feige said. “And both of those you just mentioned we talked about for a long time and they went over to be successful TV shows,” Feige told Heroic Hollywood.

“We’ve always been fans of Power Pack and figuring that out. And yes. So… where and when we would see the evolution of that? I don’t know. And certainly – taking our cue from the comics as we always do – that’s why we wanted Cassie, a very young Cassie in [Ant-Man and the Wasp], to be inspired by her father. Just planting seeds.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.