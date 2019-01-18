‘Avengers: Endgame’s Josh Brolin Shares Perfect Thanos 10 Year Challenge Image

Josh Brolin is at it again! The actor best known for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the funniest people on Instagram, so it’s no surprise he has outdone everyone with the latest big meme: the 10 year challenge, which has people of the Internet comparing their looks from ten years ago to now.

“Wow. It’s been ten years. I look at myself back then and I can’t even believe it: no discipline, that hair, even the necklace. Haha. I don’t know what I was thinking. The right supplements, listening to Super Soul Sunday Podcast and following David Goggins has really thrown me onto the right path. My head’s just in a different place now. I really like about half of the people I meet. About 50%. Yeah, about half,” he wrote.

What a prankster! Not only did he use a photo of Thanos in the infamous Dwayne Johnson throwback photo from the 1990s, but he threw out a reference to Oprah’s podcast. He also pulled that classic Brolin move by making a 50% joke, which the actor loves to do. He, of course, is referencing the fact that his character, Thanos, wiped out half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War.

Brolin’s Instagram comedy game has gotten pretty strong these days. He had a brutal 50% joke when the Avengers: Endgame trailer was released, posted a hilarious caption to an Aquaman trailer when Google accidentally had him listed as a cast member, and even posted a risqué video of Thanos dancing.

Brolin had a very successful 2018. In addition to playing Thanos, the actor also took on the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. He’s also currently in production for an X-Force movie alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Avengers: Endgame will be hitting theaters on on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming films by Marvel Studios include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.