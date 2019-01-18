‘Avengers: Endgame’s Sebastian Stan: “Bucky’s Dead. Happy New Year!”

We have three new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to look forward to in 2019 which means a whole lot of actors are currently struggling to hold in potential spoilers. Two such actors, Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), recently visited The Late Late Show with James Corden and did their best to keep the secrets.

“I want to talk to you about this: your characters’ demise in Avengers: Infinity War,” Corden teased.

“Whoa. We’re going there,” Smulders replied.

“Can you explain how you’ll come back for Avengers: Endgame?,” he added.

After a long moment of hilarious silence and cheers from the crowd, Smulders gave her official response.

“We can’t even answer that,” she replied while looking to Stan for help.

“Bucky’s dead. Happy New Year,” he replied.

Ouch. The actor has clearly gotten this question enough times over the last year to have his responses ready, and they certainly sting.

“That’s it. That’s all I got,” he added.

Both Hill and Barnes were turned to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos snapped half of the universe out of existence. Many theorize that those lost in The Decimation will return, especially after seeing some of the dusted characters in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer. However, that doesn’t mean the actors are allowed to confirm or deny anything.

“We spoke to Marvel and they said they’re totally cool with you just talking about this,” Corden joked.

“I am terrified,” Smulders replied, “I don’t like talking about this when you’re being recorded. I like doing these movies and if I say things, they won’t ask me to do more movies!”

While there’s no definitive answer on what will happen during Avengers: Endgame, we can expect to see Maria Hill again in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While Stan is being tight-lipped about whether or not Bucky will reappear in Avengers: Endgame, the actor is listed as a cast member on IMDB. Considering Smulders is not listed as a cast member, it’s safe to assume there’s some weight behind the inclusion of Stan’s name.

In addition to Spider-Man, you can also catch Cobie in the upcoming film Cicada, which is being co-directed by Kieran Mulcare and Matthew Fifer. Both directors have a history with the MCU, too, with Mulcare playing Ruben in Jessica Jones and Fifer working as a production assistant on The Avengers.

Stan also has multiple projects in the works, including the new Argyris Papadimitropoulos film, Monday, which also stars Denise Gough.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on Jully 5th, 2019.