Avengers: Endgame’s Sebastian Stan Says Captain America Not Giving Bucky The Shield Freed Him

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every fan has their favorite hero to lean on. For some, that man is none other than Captain America, and they had hoped Bucky Barnes would be the one to assume that mantle once Steve Rogers exited. But if you were to ask Sebastian Stan about the gig, the actor says he’s more than happy to see someone else take the spot.

Recently, Stan appeared at MCM in London to talk with fans about Avengers: Endgame, and it was there the actor cleaned up details about Bucky’s latest appearance. It was there the actor said it makes total sense to him that Sam Wilson would take up Cap’s shield, and it all comes down to freedom.

“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Stan began.

“It is very different from the comic book. I really love the enthusiasm that so many people felt with people wanting Bucky to get the shield, but it just isn’t best for him to get the shield if you think about it.”

Continuing, Stan went on to say that Steve’s decision to pass the shield to Sam set himself free as well as Bucky.

“In a way, for me, Steve not giving him the shield was a way of setting him free and setting himself free. These guys have been forever in a way tied to this duty since the ’50s and carrying on this mantle. In a way, they are both sort of free in an extent now, and Sam is a much trustworthier character.”

When it comes to Bucky, it seems like Stan isn’t sure the hero has come far enough to wield the shield like it deserves to be. Not only that but Bucky has been indirectly tied to the Captain Americamantle ever since it was created back in the 1940s. His piece as a package deal with Steve meant Bucky could never escape, but Stan believes such a break is necessary for the former assassin to heal. Now, Bucky can create his own identity without the shield weighing on him, and Stan admits he’s excited to see where Bucky will go next.

