Avengers Advanced Tech Hoodies Are as Awesome as They Sound

If Tony Stark designed a hoodie for the Avengers, it would probably look something like this.

The Marvel-official Avengers: Advanced Tech Hoodies are available to pre-order right here for $64.99 with free shipping in sizes for both men and women. They’re slated to arrive in May, and you’ll want to reserve one in your size sooner rather than later. Odds are the first wave of these will sell out and the release date will be pushed back.

The hoodies are made from a polyester blend with multiple panels that gives it an armor-style look. Close-up images on the product page will give you a good look at the textures.

Technically, this hoodie is the first bit of merch that we’ve seen released in support of the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. Last year, we saw the first major wave of fashions for Avengers: Infinity War drop on March 1st (a hoodie that looks like a precursor to the Advanced Tech version was a part of it), and there’s a good chance that Avengers: Endgame will follow a similar pattern this year. Stay tuned.

In related news, Captain Marvel is hitting theaters in few short weeks on March 8th, and Hot Topic is celebrating with a fashion collection from their Her Universe brand.

You can shop the Hot Topic / Her Universe Captain Marvel fashion collection right here, and it does not disappoint. The hot ticket items include a faux leather jacket based on the Captain Marvel costume, a faux leather aviator jacket, and a romper that’s inspired by Carol Danvers’ Air Force flight suit. Several t-shirts and a pair of shorts round out the lineup.

Note that most of the Captain Marvel styles are currently available from Hot Topic in plus sizes. The only item that seems to be left out at the moment is the cargo romper, but we would expect that to change soon. In fact, Hot Topic’s sister site Torrid features a banner image of the Captain Marvel romper in a plus size, though it isn’t available at the time of writing. However, Torrid does feature several Her Universe Captain Marvel designs in plus sizes that are not available at Hot Topic. You can shop them all right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.