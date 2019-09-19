Avengers Meme Casts Major Shade on Game of Thrones Finale

The controversial and underwhelming Game of Thrones finale has been in the books for months now, but the disappointment of not just the final episode but the final season on a whole continues to be a topic of conversation for fans. Those conversations run a wide range, including continued bewilderment that the season and final episode received multiple Emmy Award nominations as well as quite a few big wins ahead of the ceremony on Sunday night. Fans have also continued to have a bit of fun throwing shade at the Game of Thrones finale, including an Avengers-themed meme that delivers a sick burn on the HBO series’ end — no dragon needed.

Shared in Reddit’s r/freefolk Game of Thrones sub, one fan took the now-iconic moment from Avengers: Infinity War in which Dr. Strange reveals the number of possible futures in which the heroes win and flips it on its head a bit by asking which of the 14,000,605 possible endings for Game of Thrones “sucked”. Check it out below.

As you can see, the answer according to the meme was one, only one bad ending of Game of Thrones. The joke here is that the ending fans got is that bad ending — as one fan noted in a comment to the meme, “the Darkest Timeline. We are in it.” While one could argue that an unpopular series ending episode doesn’t necessarily constitute the darkest of timelines, the meme and response to it does make it clear that fans are still disappointed in the way the beloved series wrapped up and it’s something that will likely remain an enduring legacy for the series.

Despite the continued disappointment in the Game of Thrones finale, the Game of Thrones franchise continues to move forward. A prequel series focusing on the ancient world of Westeros before the Andal Invasion several millennia before the series’ events is in the works while another prequel, this one set to chronicle the history of Targaryen family 300 years prior to Game of Thrones has been greenlit by HBO. Series creator George R.R. Martin has also said that there are even more in the script stage.

“Two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” Martin’s shared on his blog in May. “What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.”

What do you think about this Avengers-based Game of Thrones meme? Are you still disappointed in how Game of Thrones ended?