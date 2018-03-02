Hasbro’s Infinity Gauntlet Already Selling At Double Original Price

The Avengers: Infinity War toys and collectibles are thoroughly rolling out in preparation for the movie’s April release but one has already doubled in value.

Hasbro’s Infinity Gauntlet, an electronic glove equipped with moving fingers and six light up Infinity Stones planted in it, is normally priced at $99. While it has not come available in stores yet, some retailers have the glove in stock and are selling it on secondary markets such as eBay. One seller has already sold the Infinity Gauntlet glove, fifteen times over, at double its face value and has six remaining in stock. Each purchase also comes with a $44 fee for shipping, bringing the total price up nearly 2.5 times the original price.

The electronic fist is also available for the more patient customers at the $99 price from Entertainment Earth via pre-order, so head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately because the pre-order stock may not last long.

The official description for Hasbro’s Infinity Gauntlet electronic fist reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

Additional Hasbro toys for Avengers: Infinity War were added today and there’s more to come. You can shop the entire lineup as it becomes available right here. The line-up will soon include a life-size Infinity Gauntlet replica from Hot Toys, as well.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.