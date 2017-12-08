‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: 5 Best Moments

Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Doctor Strange and Wong team up.

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming together for the first time ever — bringing together even science and magic as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) team up with sorcerers Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong).

We don’t know exactly how Banner got back to Earth — last we saw him, he was in space with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) — but considering his dazed look, it might have something to do with Thor’s ship running into Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the mid-credits scene of Thor: Ragnarok.

Hulk crashing into Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum before reconnecting with science bro Tony Stark is enticing enough, but seeing the smarmy Stark trading quips with a just-as-smarmy Strange while Banner and Wong try to minimize the damage is something to look forward to.

“Get this man a shield.”

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) swiftly proved a fan-favorite in his Captain America: Civil War debut, and he was last seen providing refuge to freshly made fugitives Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan).

With T’Challa’s secluded and technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda harboring some of the Avengers and likely an Infinity Stone, the nation becomes an important locale in the Infinity War story — with the former Captain America cut off from his shield and his supplies, and with Wakanda being the home of Vibranium (an important ingredient of Captain America’s impervious shield), T’Challa being Steve’s new benefactor could lead to one hell of a team up between new allies.

Steve can even be seen sporting what appears to be a pair of Black Panther gauntlets during the big Wakandan showdown — and with Wakanda being as technologically advanced as it is, T’Challa should provide the former Captain with an upgraded shield capable of doing some real damage.

“Dread it. Run from it. Destiny still arrives.”

Thanos has finally come to Earth.

The Mad Titan is seeking Infinity Stones — all powerful creations as old as the universe itself — and he may have already assembled half of the six needed, granting Thanos an unimaginable level of power.

The villain is such a threat he’s responsible for uniting almost all of the Marvel universe against him — and his threatening words in the trailer hint at bad things to come for Earth’s mightiest heroes.

We’ve only seen Thanos in glimpses — first in The Avengers, again in Guardians of the Galaxy and again at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron — and now that he’s more involved and actively pursuing the Infinity Stones, it’s clear nothing is going to stand in his way.

The Hulkbuster is back in action.

A co-creation of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, Iron Man‘s oversized armor was birthed out of a need to thwart the Hulk’s out-of-control rampages.

The bulking suit was used against Hulk in Age of Ultron when the worst side of the Hulk was unleashed by Scarlet Witch’s mind games — and with the good guys overwhelmed by an army of Thanos’ minions, the Outriders, it’s all hands on deck with the reappearance of one of the most powerful weapons in the Iron Man arsenal. Hell yeah.

The Avengers assemble.

Wakanda is the sight of the largest assemblage of heroes yet for a massive battle against Thanos’ seemingly endless forces.

Steve Rogers leads the charge, backed by Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Bucky, Hulk, Black Panther and an entire army of Wakandan soldiers.

The official synopsis promises the “ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time” — and with the entire universe on the line, not everyone is making it to Phase 4.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

