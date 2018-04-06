‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet Busts Through Japanese Newspaper in New Ad

Avengers: Infinity War is officially a few weeks away, and it looks like some of the film’s marketing has taken a pretty creative turn.

An advertisement from the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun has been making the rounds on Reddit, which you can check out below. The full-page ad shows photos and blurbs about the movie, which are essentially overshadowed by Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Infinity Gauntlet-wearing hand, which bursts through the page and grabs the Avengers symbol.

It’s safe to say that the advertisement is pretty effective, in providing just enough of a tease of Thanos‘ wrath on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And in a way, fans have gotten quite a few glimpses at Thanos’ villainy over the years, something that this advertisement certainly carries on.

“You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased late last year. “Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Infinity War’s directors have also hinted at Thanos’ dangerous capabilities, and are hopeful about him being presented as a pretty formidable foe.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” co-director Anthony Russo explained during a set visit last year. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

While fans will have to wait until closer to Infinity War‘s release to see what exactly those bad things are, speculation about what Thanos will do with the Infinity Gauntlet certainly hasn’t slowed down. The second trailer for Infinity War certainly took Thanos’ capabilities in an ominous direction, referencing the iconic “snap” he uses in the Infinity Gauntlet comics.

Are you excited or nervous to see Thanos wield the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.