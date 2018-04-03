Theater Using ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster That Shows All Hawkeye

Some Marvel fans have been pretty bothered by the lack of Hawkeye in any of the trailers or promotional materials for Avengers: Infinity War. One fan went far enough as to replace every Avenger on the Avengers: Infinity War poster with Clint Barton as a response. That fan probably didn’t expect the poster to actually be used to promote the film.

Well, one theater apparently felt Hawkeye needed a little love. A user on Reddit shared a photo from his local theaters where the all-HawkeyeAvengers: Infinity War poster is on full display.

Take a look below:

This isn’t the only example of Marvel fans going to extreme lengths in reaction to the perceived shunning of Clint Barton. The Marvel Studios Reddit page dedicated itself entirely to Hawkeye and there has even been a petition to get Clint Barton inserted into some of the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War.

The Avengers: Infinity War prelude comic revealed a possible reason for why Hawkeye has been left out of the marketing materials. He’s retired. However, we do know that Clint is a part of the movie. Perhaps he’s called out of retirement for a mission, one that Marvel doesn’t want to spoil before the film is released.

Fans noticed Hawkeye’s absence as early as the release of the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Jeremy Renner commented on his exclusion at the time.

“I don’t pay attention to that sort of stuff,” Renner says. “I was just excited that we got a trailer together and it’s coming out – that is a pretty killer trailer. It’s difficult because you want to speak about the movie but you can’t. There’s a lot of superheroes in it. And it’s gonna be big and it’s gonna be awesome. But I can’t really talk about the movie.”

