‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Reveal if Any Hawkeye and Ant-Man Scenes Were Filmed

Marvel Studios’ latest epic managed to cramp in a bunch of different characters into a short runtime, but many fans were wondering about two notable absences: Hawkeye and Ant-Man.

While the latter will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp later this summer, Clint Barton’s absence from marketing and promo material for Avengers: Infinity War begged many questions from fans. So what gives; was that always part of the plan, or were the characters cut from the movie?

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Ant-Man and Hawkeye’s omission from the film while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, revealing if they actually shot footage of the characters that didn’t make the final cut.

“There’s a very specific story choice why,” said Anthony.

“We have a very interesting story cooked up for both of those characters. And part of that story required they be under house arrest,” added Joe.

The film likely set up major roles for these characters in Avengers 4, and we’ve already seen set photos with both actors Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd filming alongside other cast members. And with the two being part of big families, something like Thanos’ snap are sure to have major impacts on them.

President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige recently spoke about Hawkeye’s absence from the film and the fan response to the character not being involved in the marketing blitz.

“We [at Marvel] love Hawkeye. There are big, big story things coming up for Hawkeye and Jeremy Renner is as strong an actor as anyone in the MCU and awesome as this character,” Feige said to io9. “But ‘The guy with the bow and arrow jokes’ right? There are a lot of ‘Guy with bow and arrow jokes.’ He even makes ‘Guy with a bow and arrow’ jokes in some of the movies.

“So I love that people go from ‘Oh, Hawkeye is just lucky to be there,’ to ‘Oh, where is he? He’s not there? What’s going to happen? We need Hawkeye. We want more Hawkeye.’ I love it. It’s the best.”

Fans will learn more about Hawkeye and Ant-Man’s whereabouts when Avengers 4 premieres next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Are you bummed you didn’t get to see these Marvel superheroes in the fight against Thanos? Let us know how you’re coping in the comments section, because we’re jaded too!