Ant-Man Saves the Day in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Viral Video

Marvel fans are still reeling from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, and wondering exactly what effect Thanos’ actions will have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But as one fan video points out, one character could have helped things go a little bit differently.

Reddit user CleverD3vil recently shared a fan video, which reimagines the scene where Thanos (Josh Brolin) gets the Space Stone from the Asgardian jump ship. But in this fan-made edit, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) jumps up and carries the Space Stone away as soon as it hits the Infinity Gauntlet. You can check it out below.

While Ant-Man’s absence in the fight against Thanos has been a bit of a running joke since long before Infinity War debuted, it sounds like it was decided against for a good reason.

“Ant-Man the franchise is very light-hearted. It’s fun. It maybe even skews younger,” Infinity War co-writer Christopher Markus recently explained. “If we were to put Ant-Man in this extremely heavy movie, and then have to say to the guys who are making the Ant-Man movie, ‘Yeah, he went through hell, but now go ahead and have your little romp and we’ll pick it up afterwards,’ that’s why we have to really sort of manage your interconnections and go, ‘Let’s go and hold off so you can enjoy that without feeling a bad taste in your mouth.’”

And while fans don’t know exactly how Infinity War will impact the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp, with many theorizing that both films take place at the same time, it sounds like things will all make sense as time goes on.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely said in a recent interview. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.