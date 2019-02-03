‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Anthony Mackie Wishes Falcon Had Died in a Better Way, Comes Up With Alternate Death Scene

It seems that Marvel star Anthony Mackie isn’t quite satisfied with how his character, Falcon, died in Avengers: Infinity War.

Mackie recently confirmed that yes, Sam Wilson is dead. Speaking to BUILD, Mackie says he wishes Falcon had a more glorious, cinematic death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wish I had ended in a better way,” Mackie says. “We all disappeared. We evaporated. Thanos turned us into dust…So, I wish I had died in a better way than turning to dirt. Like, I feel like everybody who has died has had this cool death scene and we were on set and I’m laying down in the mud and I’m cold and the director goes, the Russo Brothers, they’re like, ‘You’re disintegrating! Think about you’re leaving Earth. What would you say?’ And I’m like, ‘Cap…?’ Dust. And I’m like, ‘Those were my last words?’ I felt like it could have been better for me, just as an actor.”

Mackie then went on to spitball what a more satisfying death scene might look like.

“I wish I was like running and Scarlett Johansson was there and I jump on it and take a bullet and she cries and I’m laying there and I say, ‘I did it for you,” and she’s like, ‘You were always my favorite.’ And then you take the crane and you pan out as she passionately kisses me…And then RDJ picks me up like a baby and walks to his car and we drive away in a ’67 fastback.”

From there, Falcon’s story would continue in a new Iron Man movie that took inspiration from Weekend at Bernie’s.

“I feel like that would have been a much better ending,” Mackie said.

While Mackie may not be satisfied with his death in Infinity War, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was happy with it.

“We did Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, but those have been the longest gestating movies we’ve ever made,” said Feige. “Four years now, almost five years. And it was always about delivering on the promise that we had set up. And the way the world received Infinity War was amazing, it was exactly what we wanted.”

“And that ending, which we had been working on for many years, and I do remember people, on all of the movies we’ve made and I’m sure on many of the movies we’ll make in the future, whenever the good guy wins, which is often — good guy, good woman, good hero wins — they go, ‘Eh, it’s kind of predictable. Good guy wins,’” Feige added. “Well, sometimes that’s fun. But for years I remember thinking, ‘I wonder what they’re going to do when they don’t?’ Because we knew that was coming. And it couldn’t have been better. The reaction was the best. The reaction. Was. The. Best.”

What do you think of Mackie’s alternate death scene for Falcon? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this first episode, we get into the origin stories of hosts Kofi Outlaw, Matt Mueller and Brandon Davis, before jumping into some of the big topics at the start 2019, including Avengers: Endgame theories, Oscars Nominations woes, and a ‘State of DC Movies’ address.