‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Anthony Mackie Says Winter Soldier And Falcon Spinoff Would Be Great

Avengers: Infinity War star Anthony Mackie is up for a 48 Hours-like spinoff starring high-flying Avenger the Falcon and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the actor tells ET.

“Sebastian is a damn good actor and he’s a damn good friend, so I think our relationship — really, it’s the three of us, he, [Captain America actor Chris Evans] and I – our relationship kind of works really well because there’s a mutual respect,” Mackie said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So a spinoff would be great, but it would be like Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours, that would be our spinoff. It would end up with us beating the crap out of each other three or four times, I know it.”

Speaking to ET separately from the set of Infinity War, Stan expanded on the chemistry with Mackie, saying we “absolutely” could see a spinoff starring the uneasy allies.

“To me it’s like Martin Brest film classic Midnight Run, it’s really just sort of in my head like 48 hours, or a buddy comedy from the ’80s or the ’90s,” Stan said. “That’s how I see it.”

Asked if we can get a spinoff, Stan answered, “we absolutely can, absolutely. The right people to make that happen are certainly within feet from us right now.”

Mackie’s winged superhero was recruited by Captain America and Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) during the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, proving himself to be a loyal ally and helping stand against a brainwashed Bucky, then operating as the Winter Soldier, during a turbulent time in S.H.I.E.L.D.’s history.

Falcon would join the leagues of Earth’s mightiest heroes come Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War saw Cap’s best friends working in tandem despite their agitated alliance.

Infinity War sees Bucky fighting alongside his lifelong best friend and the Avengers sporting a brand new artificial arm along with a new codename, putting the recovering Hydra victim in a position to redeem himself for decades worth of heinous deeds committed as the indoctrinated Winter Soldier.

“I don’t worry about the character. No matter what they decide, they’re going to do the right thing,” Stan told EW of Marvel Studios.

“I have ownership over the character, but it’s not up to me to decide what happens. But you know, those guys are going to take it to another level. That’s just what they are going to do. And [Infinity War is] a culmination of so many things up until this point, which is why they can.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.