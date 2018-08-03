Russo Brothers Reveal Marvel Character They Feel Could Play Bigger Role in ‘Avengers 4’

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo faced many challenges in crafting Avengers: Infinity War, which isn’t surprising considering the size and scope of the epic Marvel Studios crossover.

The brothers had to juggle many plot lines and characters from various franchises, choosing to focus mostly on a handful while others popped up to help further the narrative. But with Thanos snapping away many of the superheroes away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that scope will be significantly narrowed when they return for the untitled Avengers sequel.

“It’s unfortunate because half of them are gone now, but of the ones that are left?” Joe Russo said on Entertainment Tonight with a laugh. “Danai [Gurira] did, I thought, amazing work in Infinity War. And I think that that character is very powerful and super compelling and I think there’s a lot of places to go with that character.”

It sounds like they’re teasing a major role for Okoye in the future, which would make sense given the events of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Okay is shown to be Black Panther’s strongest ally – his backup in special missions, his protector as king, and his friend – and now she’s failed in keeping T’Challa safe.

We expect to see her bounce back in a major way and become a huge part of Avengers 4 as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempt to find a way to undo the damage Thanos has inflicted.

There are other characters who weren’t seen in Avengers: Infinity War, so fans are curious to know if they happened to survive Thanos’ fateful snap. One of those includes the God of Thunder’s new ally Korg, the breakout character from Thor: Ragnarok played by director Taika Waititi.

Korg was on the ship that Thanos destroyed at the beginning of the film, but there’s a chance the man made of rocks survived the ordeal.

“I think we should say that several Asgardians have escaped,” co-writer Stephen McFeely said.

“Several Asgardians have escaped,” Joe Russo added. “I have gone on record saying Valkyrie has escaped with some of the Asgardians.”

But co-writer Christopher Markus was slightly more morbid in his hints: “All I can say is pray for Korg.”

Hopefully Korg shows up to deliver some punishment to Thanos in Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital HD, and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.