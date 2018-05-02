Did Sebastian Stan Accidentally Spoil Part Of ‘Avengers 4’?

When it comes to Avengers, the whole world seems to be talking about Marvel Studios’ latest MCU entry. Last week, the third Avengers film went live, and the blockbuster followed Thanos as he journeyed to collect all of the Infinity Stones. Now, it seems everyone is counting down the hours until Avengers 4 goes live, and theories about the film are everywhere online.

However, one MCU star might have given fans an extra bit of insight into Avengers 4 that may spoil a major plot point.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know its ending sees more than a fair few deaths. Thanos manages to collect the Time and Mind Stones to complete his gauntlet, so he uses it to snap half of everything out of existence. Bucky Barnes is the first victim to turn to ash, but other heroes like Black Panther, Groot, Star-Lord, and Spider-Man follow suit. As you can imagine, plenty of fans were stunned by those deaths and left wondering how they may be revived if at all.

However, it sounds like Bucky Barnes is probably coming back, and he won’t be alone. After all, Sebastian Stan did drop a surprising tidbit at Ace Comic Con that hints at his hopeful resurrection.

If you didn’t know, the Winter Soldier actor appeared at Ace Comic Con and revealed he shot a big scene for an Avengers film with the Ant-Man crew and then some.

“There was one scene, I think, we had where everybody was there,” Stan admitted. “I can’t really talk about that scene, but I knew it took them three months in planning this scene to have everyone there.”

“You look around and you just saw everyone from Samuel L. Jackson to Michael Douglas to Michelle Pfeiffer. Everybody was there.”

As you can see, Stan mentions a few very important actors in this comment, and they all have interesting ties with Avengers 4. Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury, another character who was snapped by Thanos and turned to dust. As for Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, the duo make up the original Ant-Man and Wasp in the MCU who have seen given their titles to Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne.

Before Avengers: Infinity War went live, this comment was just a simple tease, but there is more to read into it now that the blockbuster is out as you can see below:

Obviously, Nick Fury and Bucky Barnes were snapped to ash with a bunch of other heroes. Stan says this scene he filmed was with Fury and “everybody else” which implies these guys are coming back in some form. The actor even went on to say that Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Dave Bautista (Drax) were in the scene, and fans know what happened to those heroes at this movie’s end.

The scene in question also involves the original Ant-Man and Wasp, two characters who are slated to feature in Marvel’s next film. The two somehow unite with these fallen heroes, and as far as fans know, Hank Pym is alive. Ant-Man and the Wasp will delve into his fate further, but the prevailing fan-theory is that he winds up traversing the Quantum Realm to meet up with his long-lost wife Janet who got stuck in the dimension decades ago.

With these details at hands, fans are already starting to speculate what Stan’s innocent comment may mean for Avengers 4 and what it may spoil. After all, one prevailing theory for who those snapped by Thanos are revived has to do with Ant-Man and Pym Particles. Netizens have theorized the Pym Particles can be used to access the Soulworld, a pocket dimension within the Soul Stone that houses the souls of all it kills. If those particles can penetrate the Soulworld like it can the Quantum Realm, then Hank and Janet may stumble upon the pocket world in Ant-Man and the Wasp alongside their successors. Their entry into the Soulworld could set events in motion to resurrect those snapped by Thanos, and those Avengers left outside of the pocket dimension will surely need to do something to help the gang out.

Of course, there is another reading of the comment, and that has to do with Hank and Janet dying. There is also a good chance the duo are killed in Ant-Man and the Wasp after the MCU heroes manage to rescue Janet from the Quantum Realm. However, their creation of the Pym Particles could come into play once theirs souls enter the Soulworld, so fans may want to brush up on all of Hank’s scientific theories before Avengers 4 goes live.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters this weekend. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.