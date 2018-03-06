New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Billboards With New Date Popping Up

The marketing train for Avengers: Infinity War and its earlier-than-expected release date has left the station.

A billboard with the new April 27 release date for Avengers: Infinity War has already been spotted in Los Angeles, California. It’s a few miles southeast of the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California which, with California traffic, could actually take infinity to travel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the billboard below!

Overnight, the marketing team had the billboard updates as it previously sported the orange Avengers: Infinity War logo with the May 4 release date tagged to its bottom corner.

With all of the toys, billboards, and promo art rolling out, it’s possible Disney and Marvel Studios are gearing up to release a new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. It might be wishful thinking, but Disney is primed to release its A Wrinkle in Time movie on Friday, March 9, which may queue up the next look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ensemble flick.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the film’s latest synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

“Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige,” the new synopsis goes on. “Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo, and Stan Lee are executive producers. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.