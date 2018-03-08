‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Chadwick Boseman Explains T’Challa’s Relationship With Captain America

Captain America: Civil War saw the debut of Black Panther, who immediately got into a violent confrontation with Captain America and Bucky Barnes. By the end of the film, the trio came to an understanding, with T’Challa allowing Bucky to hide in Wakanda after a dramatic confrontation with Iron Man. According to Avengers: Infinity War star Chadwick Boseman, the partnership between Black Panther and Cap has only gotten stronger.

“His shield was already made from vibranium anyway. So it’s just an extension of what he already had. This time, actually giving it to him, as opposed to…” Boseman pointed out of the partnership to Entertainment Weekly, hinting that the original shield was likely constructed with stolen vibranium. “Me actually giving it to him is a testament to our relationship and trust.”

He added, “They trust each other.”

Fans first saw hints of Wakanda at the end of Civil War, with Bucky being put into a stasis with the implication being that T’Challa would use his tech to help construct a new arm for Bucky. In a Black Panther post-credits scene, we see Bucky emerge, with T’Challa’s sister Shuri referring to him as the “White Wolf.”

The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War teases a massive battle in the heart of Wakana, forcing the community to embrace outsiders in their home, which Black Panther revealed the residents were reluctant to do.

“Change is scary,” Danai Gurira, who plays a member of the Dora Milaje, shared of the evolution. “But I think the learning curve is to become a citizen of the world versus a citizen of Wakanda.”

Civil War was a divisive moment for our heroes, forcing them to choose their allegiances. Given all that they’d been through together and both serving as prominent members of SHIELD, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow also opts to side with Steve Rogers.

“It’s always felt like Natasha uses her cynicism as a defense mechanism. She weaponizes it for survival,” Chris Evans confirmed. “I think Steve is a little newly calloused in the ways of the world. But Natasha is always going to be a couple steps ahead of him in terms of experience and knowledge. They’ve leaned on each other for different reasons. It’s reinforced the friendship.”

You can see these allegiances in action when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

