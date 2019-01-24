Mark Ruffalo Congratulates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Black Panther’ on Oscar Nominations

Marvel Studios has plenty to celebrate today, as two of its films, Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, were honored with multiple Academy Award nominations. Black Panther was the biggest honoree by far, receiving a total of seven Oscars noms, including one for Best Picture.

After seeing two Marvel films get recognized for the highest honor, there’s been an enormous outpouring of celebration from fans, the cast and crew of the films, and even Marvel Studios itself. However, no opinion rings louder than the master of Marvel movie social media himself, Mark “The Hulk” Ruffalo!

“markruffalo – Proud to be a part of this @Avengers family and congrats to the #BlackPanther team! 🎉 #OscarNominations”

Ruffalo posted this Instagram message, celebrating the achievements of his fellow Marvel movie makers. Ever since earning himself the moniker of ‘Marvel’s biggest spoiler risk‘ during the press tour for Avengers: Infinity War, Ruffalo has been extra careful about what he says or does in public when it comes to Marvel Cineamtic Universe matters. He even goes so far as to post some studio-approved pics for these Oscar nomination announcements! Mr. Hulk is getting smarter with his PR!

We been saying for awhile now, but let’s say it again: seeing the Marvel Studios stars interact offscreen over social media is almost as fascinating as seeing them in the actual movies. The MCU stars have become a tight-knight group, able to mercilessly troll another in playful ways, or boost up one another at key points in either their respective careers, or for personal endeavors like charity or social progression. There really is a sense of pride that’s grown in direct proportion to Marvel Studio’s increasing domination of the entertainment industry over the last few years. Gone is the era where actors joked about putting on motion-capture suits and playing superheroes in front of a green screen; now MCU stars embrace their place and power within the industry, and most of them try to use it wisely.

Ruffalo fits all of the above, as the former indie movie star (and multiple Oscar nominee) is one of Marvel’s most prolific (and fun) social media personalities on all the aforementioned fronts.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.