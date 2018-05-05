‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Elaborate On Black Widow Hair Color Change

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo say the new hairstyle rocked by Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow is another reaction to the leftover fallout from Captain America: Civil War.

Fielding fan questions on Build, the directing duo elaborated on why it was necessary for Widow to change her fiery red hair to a more understated blonde:

“At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Black Widow of course sided with Cap’s side ultimately, so she was with that group of Avengers that was no longer legal or sanctioned by the government. So they basically had to go underground,” answers Anthony Russo.

“So for the same reason when we catch up with that group of Avengers and Cap has his star torn off, and grown a beard, they’re in their underground mode. So Black Widow is trying to hide, trying to conceal herself.”

Adds Joe Russo, “Perhaps the most distinctive thing about her is her hair color, so it seemed to her, especially someone who’s been a spy her whole life, that the most obvious thing to do would be to change her hair color.”

“Nobody knows who she is now, [because of] the blond hair,” Anthony jokes. “It’s like she’s invisible.”

Two-something years after the events of Civil War, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and partners Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Widow have been operating off the grid and without oversight.

The trio reunite with most of the fractured Avengers come Infinity War, which makes note of the “rough couple of years” that have affected the do-gooders.

During a visit to the Infinity War set last summer, Johansson said the Russo brothers wanted the characters’ looks to reflect how they had been “under the radar,” explaining they “just wanted us to look different.”

Widow’s signature red hair and form-fitting catsuit have been swapped out for the lighter blonde look and a greenish vest, more reflective of the new status quo and attitudes for Widow and her operating illegally colleagues.

It’s been “a dark time” since a schism forced half of the Avengers into the shadows, Johansson told EW. “I wouldn’t say that my character has been particularly hopeful, but I think she’s hardened even more than she probably was before.”

Marvel Studios is now actively casting a wide net in search of potential directors to helm the in-development Black Widow movie.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.