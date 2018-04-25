New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tracking Points to $225 Million Plus U.S. Opening Weekend

To call Avengers: Infinity War the most anticipated movie of the year could be a massive understatement. After a decade of building to this point, Marvel Studios is set to take the world by storm this weekend.

Tracking for the film’s opening weekend puts projections at a $225 million opening in North America, putting it past The Avengers ($207.4 million) and Black Panther ($202 million) as the top grossing superhero film of all time. But there’s a chance Avengers: Infinity War could exceed that number, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The top spot of all movies belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens with $248 million, followed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi at $220 million. If audiences surpass the estimates, Avengers: Infinity War has an opportunity to become the highest grossing opening weekend at the box office of all time in North America, especially with the early reviews being as positive as they are.

Disney is being more conservative than industry analysts in their estimates, projecting the film’s opening numbers at $210 million, but it seems likely that the movie will reach beyond that figure.

Marvel Studios’ latest is likely to get a boost from the exceptional performance of Black Panther, which made more than $200 million in its opening weekend and joined the elusive $1 billion club. T’Challa, the supporting cast, and the country of Wakanda all play prominent roles in the film, taking part in the final battle against Thanos and the Black Order.

Avengers: Infinity War will also benefit from being the only new film opening in theaters this weekend, with other studios backing off from Marvel Studios’ biggest production yet. So expect it to win big against films like Rampage and A Quiet Place, which have had great success in recent weeks.

The film is also poised for massive success across the globe, with other markets’ premieres tied close to the domestic release. The two major exceptions are Russia, where it opens on May 3rd, and China, on May 11th. Some analysts predict the film will make near $500 million worldwide in its first weekend, which would put it on the fast track to the $1 billion mark.

Avengers: Infinity War has a huge opportunity to be the most successful Marvel Studios movie since 2012’s The Avengers, which currently sits at the top of all lists for the production company. We’ll find out early next week.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres April 27th.

Do you think the movie will become a record breaker? Give us your own estimates in the comment section!