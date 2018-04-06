‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tracking for $200 Million Domestic Opening

The question has never been will Avengers: Infinity War make a huge amount of money, it’s always been what new bar of box office profits will it set. Now we have our very first projections for Infinity War‘s opening, and it is looking about as good as you’d expect.

THR is reporting that Avengers: Infinity War is now projected for a $175 – 200M opening, and that’s just counting the US box office. It’s also noted that those figures “could easily climb higher in the three weeks that remain before the movie’s debut in theaters on April 27.”

The current figures are on par with other big Marvel Cinematic Universe movie openings, as you can see below:

The Avengers – $207.4M

Black Panther – $202M

Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191.3M

Captain America: Civil War – $179.1M

If anything, these projections seem modest. Avengers: Infinity War is a one-of-a-kind event film, and the race to get out, see it, and stay ahead of the forthcoming wave of spoilers is a major incentive for a strong opening weekend rush. Then again, projections for Black Panther were somewhat cautious in their optimism, and look where that took us!

Marvel fans have been waiting ten years to see the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe come together, and Marvel Studios has definitely capitalized on the hype in the last few weeks, with an all-out marketing blitz, that somehow still preserves the mystery of the film’s storyline and twists. Along with a slew of new posters, we recently got the first reactions to a 30 min screening of the film posted online – and they paint a very unexpected picture of what it will be. Be sure to check those out here.

