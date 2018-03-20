‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Obliterating Advance Ticket Sales Records According To AMC Theatres

Fans are more than ready for Avengers: Infinity War, and in just a few days have already sent it into the record books.

Tickets for the anticipated film only went on sale 72 hours ago, but AMC just revealed that Infinity War has already created a new record for superhero movies regarding advance ticket sales. To put that into perspective, Infinity War more than tripled Black Panther in that same timeframe, which is the next closest film (via Business Wire).

Here’s how it breaks down.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Advance Ticket Sales After 72 Hours:

257.6% ahead of BLACK PANTHER

715.5% ahead of CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR

1106.5% ahead of AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

AMC also revealed that premium formats are the leading draw for moviegoers, who are opting for Dolby Cinema, IMAX, and PRIME showings.

“The incredible advance ticket sales success we’re seeing with AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is another example of consumers giving evidence that they will come out to movie theatres in huge numbers when Hollywood makes movies they want to see,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC. “Just like we saw with BLACK PANTHER, JUMANJI, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, and so many others, movie fans are buying their tickets in advance, they’re buying in premium formats, they’re buying to reserve their seats, and they’re doing so in massive, record-breaking numbers.”

This film has been 10 years in the making, and the anticipation amongst fans is already showing in ticket sales.

“The success of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is a testament to the storytelling and franchise craftsmanship from Marvel and Disney, and like our AMC movie fans, we are excited to see what this next chapter holds, and for what could be another record-setting opening weekend,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC.

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.