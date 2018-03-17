‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breaks ‘Black Panther’ Fandango Presale Ticket Record in Just Six Hours

Well, that escalated quickly. That really got out of hand fast! In a span of just six hours, Avengers: Infinity War has already sold more presale tickets on Fandango that any other superhero movie in history.

The tickets for Infinity War went on sale on Fandango’s site early this morning around the same time that the trailer for the film was released online. Fans rushed to their phones and computers to purchase their opening weekend seats, resulting in a record-breaking day for the ticket retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel made Fandango headlines earlier this year when Black Panther, which is still ruling the box office, topped 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to become the best-selling superhero movie in the site’s entire history of presales. If you still need to purchase your tickets from Fandango, you can do get them here.

While many already believed that Infinity War could break even more records come opening weekend, it looks as though the film will have an even more impressive opening than they anyone predicted. Black Panther, with its then-record-setting presales, earned $202 million in its first three days at the box office. Having smashed that record in a matter of hours, Infinity War is probably going to skyrocket past that total come next month.

Fandango announced that the record had been broken this afternoon, and revealed some surprising results from a fan survey regarding their anticipation of Infinity War. After polling more than 1,000 Fandango users who purchased the tickets, here are some of the results:

97 percent can’t wait to see how dozens of heroes work together in the same film.

94 percent are excited to see different franchise characters meeting one another for the first time.

92 percent see Infinity War as the culmination of all of the MCU films before it.

87 percent have seen all of the MCU movies.

71 percent saw Black Panther on the big screen.

60 percent claim Black Panther made them even more excited to see Infinity War.

In addition to the tickets becoming available on Fandango, the site is offering to send an exclusive Infinity War poster to VIP users who purchase them. You can check out all five of the posters here.

Black Panther is still playing in theaters, while Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!