All of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Surprise MCU Character Cameos

Avengers: Infinity War has turned out to be everything that was promised, when it comes to game-changing twists that shake the Marvel Cinematic Universe to its core.

However, while there were indeed some shocking and tragic character deaths in Infinity War, the film also brought back some MCU characters that we haven’t seen in awhile. Read below for the spoilery reveals of all of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Surprising MCU Character Returns!

Needless to say, MAJOR SPOILERS Follow!

Pepper Potts

While hardcore fans like us (and you) obviously knew that Gwyneth Paltrow was coming back for the next two Avengers movies, the reaction from the crowd in the theater told us that a more than a few mainstream viewers were pleasantly surprised to see her Pepper Potts show up. Not only was Pepper back by Tony Stark’s side, she revealed that the couple be headed for big next step: Pepper has got baby fever! How that desire will be balanced against where Infinity War leaves Tony Stark remains to be seen.

Thunderbolt Ross

The big general of the MCU shows up… sort of. Ross appears as a hologram at Avengers Headquarters, where he’s briefing Rhodey on the latest alien incursion – just as Steve Rogers and his fugitive “Secret Avengers” team walks in. Talk about awkward.

The World Security Council

The enigmatic body of powerful world leaders and business magnates is apparently still in operation, as we see their shadowy presence in the background of Avengers Headquarters, as General Ross is briefing Rhodey. Needless to say, for all their supposed power, the council doesn’t do squat to protect Earth from Thanos’ invasion – not even by trying to nuke Wakanda.

The Collector

Benecio Del Toro’s Taneleer Tivan (aka “The Collector”) becomes one of Thanos’ primary targets, when The Mad Titan learns that he is in possession of the Reality Stone. Thanos tricks the Guardians of the Galaxy into thinking they have a chance to save The Collector – but it’s just a farce. By the time the heroes arrive, The Collector’s shop is in flames, Thanos has the Reality Stone, and Tivan is nowhere to be seen.

Red Skull

In the film’s most surprising character reveal, we learn that Red Skull survived his contact with The Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger. Skull turns up on Vormir, the secret world where the Soul Stone has been hidden. When Gamora leads Thanos to Vormir, they discover a mysterious red-faced figure in ghostly robes, who explains how he was cursed to serve as the Soul Stone’s guardian, after the Tesseract deemed him unworthy. Of course, Gamora and Thanos have no idea how significant this mysterious figure really is – and we now have no idea if Thanos taking the Soul Stone has somehow set Red Skull free.

Maria Hill

Avengers: Infinity War‘s post-credits scene reveals Maria Hill still working in the company of her boss, Nick Fury. Hill is cruising the streets in a slick Infiniti SUV, as the fallout from “The Battle of Wakanda” and Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet completion begin to erase half the universe from existence. Tragically, Maria is one of the people who crumbles into dust.

Nick Fury

Nick Fury has been off the radar for quite some time – but in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War he makes a return. As stated, Fury and Maria Hill are riding through the streets trying to assess the alien incursion that’s unfolding – just as Thanos snaps his fingers to make his Infinity Gauntlet wish. As people start fading from existence, Fury pulls out a device to send a desperate message – which he sends, just before being erased himself.

*Captain Marvel

Throw an asterisk on this one, for several reasons:

We don’t actually see Captain Marvel in the film – Nick Fury’s device in the post-credits scene is some kind of intergalactic messenger, which he uses to send a message to Carol Danvers – wherever she may be in the universe. While this is the first reference we’ve seen to Captain Marvel in the MCU, in terms of canon chronology, this is actually the moment where she’s being brought back into the fold. Whatever happens in next year’s Captain Marvel movie, we know it’s set during the ’90s, and will chronicle her time as a MCU hero of that era.

