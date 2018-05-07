Giant Infinity Gauntlet from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Made Out of Candy

With the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos has collected the Infinity Stones and activated the Infinity Gauntlet. Now fans can make an edible version of the weapon for themselves.

YouTuber JustDustin has produced a video showing how to create a version of the Infinity Gauntlet made out of candy. The process involves using a toy version of the Infinity Gauntlet to create a silicone mold and then using sugar and corn syrup to create a candy mixture to pour into the mold. Painting the individual gems their appropriate colors is optional.

The result, as seen in the video above, is a version of the Infinity Gauntlet strong enough to smash fruit and technically edible, though based on how hard the candy appears to be we wouldn’t recommend it.

The candy Infinity Gauntlet is part of a growing assortment of do-it-yourself novelties based on Avengers: Infinity War, including this functioning Hulkbuster armor, built entirely out of parts purchased on eBay. There’s also a fan-made cover dubbing Thanos the “sexiest man alive.”

Are you impressed by the DIY candy Infinity Gauntlet? Ready ot try the project out for yourself at home? Tell us what you think in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, the sixth Marvel Studios film to reach that benchmark, and the 15th highest-grossing film of all time.

Avengers: Infinity War also broke a record with its opening in Russia. Here’s a list of some of the other box office records that Avengers: Infinity War has broken so far.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.