Marvel Confirms X-Men ’97 Season 3 Is Fixing the Biggest Problem, Before Season 2 Even Releases

Striking while the iron is hot can be a smart strategy in the entertainment industry, but things seem to have changed a bit in recent years. One of the biggest problems plaguing modern TV is prolonged waits between seasons. Far too often, viewers are left sitting around for years before their favorite shows return — regardless of genre or scope. In the old days, people could count on new seasons arriving annually, but in the streaming era, that’s become rarer. Fortunately, Marvel is making strides to get back to the way things were. Not only is Daredevil: Born Again releasing on a yearly schedule (with Season 3 set to debut in 2027), animated series X-Men ’97 is looking to do the same.

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In an interview with The Direct, X-Men ’97 producer Larry Houston addressed the timetables for Seasons 3 and 4, ensuring fans won’t have to wait long for them. “Luckily, the production problems won’t occur again,” he said. “There was a huge gap of time between [season] one and two. They’ve learned their lessons, so with [seasons] three and four, that won’t happen again … That was a one-off.”

X-Men ’97 Is Fixing The Show’s Greatest Problem

X-Men ’97 Season 1 premiered on Disney+ in 2024, and Season 2 is finally arriving two years later on July 1st. In contrast, new seasons of X-Men: The Animated Series debuted annually throughout the ’90s. Two years isn’t much time between installments of a film series, but it can feel like an eternity when it comes to TV shows — especially nowadays when there are more viewing options than ever before due to the sheer number of streaming services and platforms that are available.

It’s smart for TV series to stick to a yearly release schedule (when possible) because that makes it easier for them to remain at the forefront of the pop culture zeitgeist. A hit show that becomes appointment viewing can fade into the background as the next crop of shows pop up and audiences find their new obsession. If it takes too long for a certain series to return, viewers can lose interest or grow increasingly frustrated. They want to feel as if the investment they’re putting into a show and its characters is worth it, and if the creative team is dragging their feet (leaving storylines and character arcs unresolved for the foreseeable future), some people may choose to move on. TV shows should always be looking to keep the momentum until they reach their conclusion.

At the same time, fans don’t want new seasons of TV to be rushed, which could hurt the overall product. Particularly in the case of a critically acclaimed series like X-Men ’97, it would be a shame if subsequent seasons didn’t live up to the high bar set by the first. Based on Houston’s comments, production difficulties were the main culprit for the extended wait for Season 2, and if that’s the case, Marvel was right to wait a couple of years so the creative team had the time to sort things out. Now, however, it sounds like the production process has been smoothed over and streamlined, so work on X-Men ’97 should be steady from here on out. Per Marvel’s Brad Winderbaum, this was always the plan, but it’s nice to hear things haven’t changed on that front in the time since.

Returning to the classic annual release model for TV feels like a necessity for Marvel. In an effort to get things back on track following the unevenness of the Multiverse Saga, Kevin Feige is taking a “quality over quantity” approach by scaling back on output. This means fewer movies and series will be greenlit. Obviously, Marvel isn’t going to completely abandon the streaming realm entirely, so it’s important for the shows they do have in their stable — Daredevil: Born Again, X-Men ’97 — to consistently come out with new seasons, giving Disney+ new content and fans new episodes to enjoy.

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