Marvel TV Exec Confirms We’re Getting More Moon Knight (But Not Season 2)

Marvel fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as we now have confidence that we’re going to see Moon Knight return to the MCU in the future. The unfortunate side of the equation, however, it that the return of Oscar Isaac’s beloved character likely won’t be in a second season of the hit Moon Knight series. The direction of Marvel Television has shifted a bit since Moon Knight was released in 2022, giving a grim outlook to the show continuing on as originally planned.

While speaking exclusively with ComicBook about the launch of Daredevil: Born Again next month, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum explained that the Marvel Cinematic Universe absolutely has future plans for Moon Knight — they just likely won’t come in the form of another TV season.

“So I think Marvel Television has happened in waves, and I think Moon Knight happened in a wave of shows that were going to establish characters that would tie-in to the future,” Winderbaum told us. “And moving forward our priorities have shifted. We’re making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a Moon Knight Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road.

Marvel has already brought Moon Knight back into the fold once since the first season of the standalone series was released, but it wasn’t quite in the way fans had hoped. Isaac returned to voice Moon Knight in an episode of the third and final season of Marvel’s What If…?, which aired on Disney+ at the end of last year.

While it was certainly nice to see Moon Knight involved in the action in some capacity, many have been hoping he’d come around again in one of the live-action titles. There’s also the whole multiverse element of What If…? the comes into play. The series doesn’t exactly deal with the “main” MCU story that the movies and other shows do, so we still haven’t seen Moon Knight come back in a way that matters to the plot of his original series.

We don’t know yet when Moon Knight will be around again, but Winderbaum’s words should definitely inspire confidence about the character’s future. With a project like Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, quite literally anything is possible, and it won’t be too much of a stretch to think Moon Knight could be involved in that adventure in some way.

