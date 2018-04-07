Chance the Rapper Wants Bucky Barnes to Be the MCU’s Next Captain America

Hit performer Chance the Rapper wants Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to succeed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as the new Captain America.

Bucky 4 New Cap 🤞🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 5, 2018

“Bucky 4 New Cap 🤞🏾,” the three-time Grammy award-winning rapper wrote in a tweet posted Wednesday.

In October, the Marvel fan shared a photo of his visit to the set of Marvel Studios‘ Black Panther, where he posed alongside star Chadwick Boseman.

Chris Evans’ future as the star-spangled Avenger remains unclear: 2019’s Avengers 4 was an addendum to Evans’ Marvel contract, which had otherwise expired as of Avengers: Infinity War.

The contract extension “made sense,” Evans said, “because the fourth Avengers film will “wrap everything up.”

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans recently told the New York Times of his tenure as the super soldier.

The star, who has carried the mantle of Captain Americasince 2011’s The First Avenger, will have appeared in nine Marvel Cinematic Universe films by the time Avengers 4 hits in May 2019.

If Cap makes his last stand come Avengers 4, he might not be alone: Evans’ Avengers co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, will all have fulfilled their deals come Avengers 4.

But Evans won’t be rushed out the door: in a May 2017 interview with Collider, the actor said it’s “really not up to me” when asked if he would be staying on as the shield-tossing superhero past Avengers 4.

“My contract is up,” Evans said. “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘No more.’ I think Hugh Jackman has made 47 Wolverine movies, and they somehow keep getting better.”

Plus, Evans said, “it’s a character I love, and it’s a factory that really knows what they’re doing. The system is sound, over there. They make great movies. If they weren’t kicking out quality, I’d have a different opinion. But, everything Marvel does seems to be cinema gold.”

“I love the character. The only reason it would end is ’cause my contract is up,” Evans added.

“After Avengers 4, my contract is done. Talk to Marvel. If we engage further, I’d be open to it. I love the character. It’s almost like high school. You certainly always look to senior year, and then, all of a sudden, senior year happens and you’re like, ‘I don’t know if I’m ready to go.’ It’s tough thinking about not playing the guy.”

During a visit to Wizard World St. Louis earlier this year, Evans’ onscreen best buddy and Marvel co-star Sebastian Stan admitted he’s open to one day assuming the mantle of Captain America.

“I would love that one day, absolutely,” Stan said, admitting Bucky taking over the role would make for “a very different Captain America.”

“I think it’s possible, I really do,” Stan said, “but it just has to make sense and we might need a little more time.”

Evans and Stan will fight side-by-side to defend the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, out April 27.