‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Carrie Coon Officially Cast as Proxima Midnight

Less than two weeks away from the Avengers: Infinity War premiere and another midnight surrounding Thanos’ terrifying Black Order has been solved.

When it was announced that the devastating children of Thanos known as the Black Order would be joining Infinity War, the casting of the characters was kept tightly under wraps. Over the weekend however, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed the talent behind one of the villains.

During an interview with British magazine Radio Times (via Variety), the Russo brothers confirmed that Tom Vaughn-Lawlor was portraying Black Order member Ebony Maw, which was already known. Then, when asked if they could reveal “any other interesting voices in the Black Order,” Joe Russo responded by simply saying, “Carrie Coon is Proxima Midnight.”

Thought she’s appeared in several films, like Gone Girl and The Post, Coon is best known for her work in television. The actress turned heads in 2017 with not one, but two highly popular roles in the year. Coon captivated audiences with her portrayal of Nora Durst in the final season of HBO’s The Leftovers, and earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role in the third season of Fargo on FX.

With the casting of Proxima Midnight officially announced, we now know the identities of three of the four Black Order members. Vaughn-Lawlor is playing Ebony Maw, as mentioned above, and Terry Notary will portraying Cull Obsidian. That leaves Corvus Glaive as the only member of the Black Order whose casting has yet to be revealed.

What do you think of the decision to cast Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight? Which member of the Black Order are you most looking forward to seeing in Infinity War?

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release date of May 4. Marvel will follow-up the blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019. The studio’s latest film, Black Panther, is still playing in theaters.