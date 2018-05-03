‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars React To Hilarious Thirst Tweets

It’s no secret, really. All you have to do is look at the cast of Avengers: Infinity War to see its members are all rather pretty. With a trio of attractive men named Chris leading the charge, it is easy to see why audiences are thirsting after the men of the third Avengers flick, but there is on unsung star who is getting all of the thirst tweets.

Yes, Winston Duke has become an undeniable ladies man since he brought M’Baku to life in Black Panther, and he definitely knows it. After all, Buzzfeed did just have the star react to hilarious thirst tweets about himself.

As you can see above, the cast of Avengers: Infinity War sat down with Buzzfeed not long ago, and it was there Duke learned about his thirsty fans. While stars like Chris Pratt got some pretty tame tweets, fans came out in full force for Duke and wanted to let the actor know his take on M’Bake has them feeling all sorts of excited.

To kick off the ordeal, the first tweet Duke reads gets Sebastian Stan laughing and blushing. A fan’s tweet was read by the Black Panther actor that really needs no introduction:

“Shoutout to the woman in I heard coming out of the theater saying “Mmm MBaku THICK” to her friend,” the message reads. And, judging by Duke’s startled laugh, he is probably thanking that enamored fan as well.

However, the best thirst tweet doesn’t come until the very end. The last post read comes courtesy of Stan, and he sounds like he cannot believe what he is reading. One fan let the world know that “M’Bake could blow my M’Back out if he wanted to,” and Anthony Mackie looks like the message is the greatest thing he’s ever heard. As for Duke, well — he seems to be a bit shy about the proposition, but his costars help him get over that insecurity real quick.

