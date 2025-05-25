Xbox Giving Away AAA Game for Free for 72 Hours Only

The Microsoft Store has a free AAA Xbox game for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users, however, the offer is only available for the next 72 hours or, more precisely, until May 27. Once redeemed, the game is free to keep forever, but it must be redeemed within this window. Meanwhile, the offer is available to all Xbox users and is not locked behind an Xbox Game Pass subscription like similar offers in the past.

The Xbox game in question is Metro 2033 Redux. Now, if you have deja vu, it is because Metro 2033 Redux was given away for free on the Microsoft Store back in April, or it was supposed to be. There was an error with the giveaway, which is why, a month later, it has been made free again. And so far, there have been no issues.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Metro 2033 Redux is a 2014 release and a remaster of 2010’s Metro 2033. The latter was a PC and Xbox 360 release while the former a PC, PS4, and Xbox One release.

A first-person shooter meets survival-horror game, Metro 2033 is the first game in the Metro series and notably the first release from 4A Games, the studio responsible for the Metro series. It was followed up by a sequel, Metro: Last Light, in 2013, and then another sequel, Metro Exodus, in 2019. There was also Metro Awakening in 2024, but this was a VR spin-off.

Upon release, the original game garnered a solid Metacritic score of 81 and sold a couple million copies, both which were a substantial success for 4A Games and both of which were more than sufficient to launch a series that, as noted, continues more than a decade later.

“The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival; with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store. “You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. “Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, where your actions will determine the fate of mankind. But what if the real threat comes from within?”

While Metro 2033 Redux is an Xbox One game there is a native Xbox Series X|S version that offers FPS boost. Content wise, meanwhile, Metro 2033 Redux is roughly 9 to 11 hours long, on average. However, completionists will need closer to 20 to 25 hours with the game.

