10 Best Movies to Watch on Memorial Day (And Where to Stream Them)

Memorial Day is more than just the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. – it’s a time to stop and remember the soldiers who gave their lives in service. While many people attend ceremonies or share personal tributes, movies can also be a powerful way to connect with the meaning of the day. War productions tell stories of bravery, loss, and resilience that help us see the real people behind the history. Whether they’re based on true events or not, these films give people a deeper look at how war changes lives – and why remembering still matters.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 10 great movies to watch on Memorial Day – a mix of emotion, action, and perspective to reflect on the meaning of the day.

1) The Last Full Measure

The Last Full Measure is a moving and honest tribute to the spirit of Memorial Day. Based on true events, the film tells the story of William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a U.S. Air Force pararescueman who, during the Vietnam War, saved more than 60 soldiers in one of the conflict’s bloodiest battles. In 1966, during a rescue mission, he chose to stay on the battlefield to help the wounded, ultimately sacrificing his own life. More than thirty years later, Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Sebastian Stan) is assigned to investigate a long-delayed request to posthumously award Pitsenbarger the Medal of Honor.

The Last Full Measure doesn’t just highlight battlefield heroism – it also sheds light on the enduring efforts of families and veterans to keep the memory of the fallen alive. The movie reminds us that honoring those who served goes beyond ceremonies; it’s a lasting commitment to truth, recognition, and justice. It offers a deeply human perspective on sacrifice and invites people to reflect on how one courageous life can leave a lasting impact on many others.

The Last Full Measure is available to rent digitally.

2) Saving Private Ryan

From Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan is one of those films that every fan of the war genre should see. Highly acclaimed, the story takes place during World War II, starting during the Normandy invasion in 1944. Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and his squad are given an unusual mission: to locate and bring home Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon), whose three brothers have been killed in combat. As they move through enemy territory, they confront the brutal realities of war and begin to question the cost of sacrifice.

The movie stands out for its intense and realistic portrayal of combat, particularly in the iconic D-Day sequence on Omaha Beach. Watching it on Memorial Day is an experience that goes beyond entertainment – it’s a powerful reminder of courage, loss, and humanity in times of conflict. Saving Private Ryan is raw, deeply emotional, and serves as a meaningful tribute to those who faced unimaginable adversity.

Saving Private Ryan is available to stream on Peacock.

3) Warfare

Warfare is a war film based on the real experiences of one of its directors, Ray Mendoza, a former U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. Set in 2006, the film follows a scouting mission that spirals into uncontrolled combat in Ramadi. The entire narrative unfolds in real time and relies solely on accounts from the platoon members to preserve authenticity.

Warfare has received strong praise since its release – not just for its impressive cast, but for delivering an immersive portrayal of modern combat. The film places the audience right in the middle of the action, capturing the chaos and intensity in its rawest form, without relying on typical cinematic techniques. It’s tense, visceral, and though it focuses on the perspective of American soldiers, it also offers a sobering look at the human cost of war.

Warfare is available to rent digitally.

4) Top Gun

Who hasn’t heard of Top Gun? The classic starring Tom Cruise is a must-watch at any time, but on Memorial Day, it carries added significance. Besides, it grabs attention largely thanks to its unforgettable aerial sequences. The story follows Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise), a U.S. Navy pilot known for his daring maneuvers and exceptional flying skills. After an incident during a mission, he’s sent to the Naval Fighter Weapons School, where he competes against other elite pilots.

While Top Gun isn’t a traditional war movie, it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood, courage, and sacrifice within the military. The film shines a light on the challenges faced by Navy aviators, including the loss of comrades and the relentless pursuit of excellence in a high-stakes environment. If you’re looking for adrenaline, action, and energy on this meaningful day – without diving too deep into heavier emotions – this is a perfect pick.

Top Gun is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+.

5) Apocalypse Now

If you want to really delve into the subject, Apocalypse Now does so in the most powerful way possible. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the film is set during the Vietnam War and follows Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen), a U.S. Special Operations officer. He is sent on a secret mission to kill Colonel Walter E. Kurtz (Marlon Brando), a Special Forces commander who has gone rogue and established a cult in Cambodia.

The production is a surreal and haunting experience. Apocalypse Now doesn’t just depict a military operation – it dives deep into themes of morality, madness, and the human condition during wartime. The viewer becomes a witness to a soldier already emotionally fractured and being slowly pushed to his breaking point. The movie’s unsettling empathy and psychological intensity serve as a stark reminder that soldiers aren’t just instruments of war – they’re individuals grappling with fear, inner conflict, and trauma.

Apocalypse Now is available to stream on Fandango at Home (free with ads).

6) The Six Triple Eight

The great thing about The Six Triple Eight is its focus on women who showed remarkable courage during wartime. The film tells the true story of the 6888th Postal Directorate Battalion, the only all-Black, all-female unit in the U.S. Army to serve overseas during World War II. Made up of 855 women, this unit was tasked with organizing and delivering a backlog of 17 million pieces of mail to American soldiers in Europe.

At first, this might not seem like a story with broad appeal – perhaps because it’s been largely overlooked – but it’s incredibly compelling and important to see how these women confronted racism, sexism, and difficult working conditions throughout military history. They played a vital role in maintaining troop morale, making The Six Triple Eight a powerful and relevant choice for reflecting on the diverse contributions made during war.

The Six Triple Eight is available to stream on Netflix.

7) Thank You For Your Service

Based on the book of the same name by David Finkel, Thank You for Your Service expands the traditional view of what it means to serve one’s country by focusing on the internal battles veterans face and the challenges they face when seeking help. The story follows American soldiers returning from Iraq who struggle to readjust to civilian life. Sergeant Adam Schumann (Miles Teller) battles post-traumatic stress disorder, while his platoon mates grapple with their own traumas and emotional struggles.

Rather than focusing solely on combat, the movie explores the lasting consequences of military service, showing that a soldier’s sacrifice doesn’t end when the war does. It encourages viewers to reflect on the psychological wounds that persist and the difficulties veterans face in finding support. For a holiday like Memorial Day, Thank You for Your Service is an essential watch.

Thank You For Your Service is available to stream on Netflix.

8) Platoon

Platoon is another great classic. Set during the Vietnam War and based on director Oliver Stone’s own experiences as a soldier, the film follows Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), a young American who drops out of college to enlist in the Army. Upon arriving in Vietnam, he faces the brutal realities of combat and a platoon divided between two sergeants with opposing personalities: Barnes (Tom Berenger) and Elias (Willem Dafoe). As Chris endures the horrors of war, he begins to question the very nature of the conflict.

Platoon offers a raw and realistic portrayal of war, focusing not only on the fighting but also on the internal and ethical struggles soldiers face. By exploring the loss of innocence and the psychological toll of combat, the film reflects deeply on military sacrifice. It’s intense and complex, showing that the enemy is often not just across the battlefield, but sometimes within the platoon itself.

Platoon is available to stream on The Roku Channel, MGM+, and The Criterion Channel.

9) The Best Years of Our Lives

The Best Years of Our Lives is an essential film for understanding the real impact of war beyond the battlefield. The story follows three World War II veterans as they return to the fictional town of Boone City. Each faces different challenges in adjusting to civilian life: one struggles with changes in his family and career; another faces financial difficulties and unstable relationships; and the third grapples with accepting his new reality while trying to maintain his relationship with his fiancée. It centers on trauma and the difficulties of social reintegration.

Similar to Thank You for Your Service, The Best Years of Our Lives highlights the everyday emotional struggles veterans face after the fighting ends, showing that the sacrifice doesn’t stop when they come home. This makes it a particularly meaningful choice for Memorial Day, as it honors not only those who gave their lives but also acknowledges the invisible battles fought by survivors who carry lasting scars.

The Best Years of Our Lives is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

10) The Greatest Beer Run Ever

A very cool and transformative film, this dramedy, based on a true story, follows John “Chickie” Donohue (Zac Efron), a US Navy veteran who, in 1967, decides to travel to Vietnam to deliver beer to his friends serving on the front lines. What begins as an impulsive gesture of support turns into an unexpected journey, as Chickie confronts the harsh realities of war and the complexities of friendship and loyalty.

Despite its lighter tone and unusual premise, The Greatest Beer Run Ever wins over audiences with a heartfelt reflection on how war affects not only those who fight but also those back home. The movie offers a unique perspective – someone starting with a symbolic act who ends up facing the true reality. On Memorial Day, this personal and human look helps emphasize the importance of remembering not only those who died but all lives forever changed by military service.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is available to stream on Apple TV+.