White Vision Returns to Comics (But What Does It Mean For the MCU?)

If you are an avid fan of the Marvel TV series, or at least made it a point to watch all of the good ones, then you probably remember the arrival of White Vision in WandaVision. This mechanical monster nearly killed the Scarlet Witch, only for her false copy of Vision to restore the robot’s memories and for him to fly off to a mysterious fate. Now, perhaps to coincide with his own upcoming TV show and the release of Avengers: Doomsday, the white version of Vision has returned to comic books as a part of the new The Vision and The Scarlet Witch comic, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of their wedding. However, the return isn’t exactly a joyful celebration – and might just tease what fans can expect when see the character in live action again.

What Exactly is the White Vision?

White Vision is a special form the hero Vision took after the events of the “Vision Quest” storyline. In West Coast Avengers volume two issues #42-45, the Vision was kidnapped and mind-wiped by the evil organization named Vigilance, which wanted the information stored in his mind after he briefly connected to every computer on Earth. His then-wife Scarlet Witch led the West Coast Avengers to save Vision, who had been completely dismantled. They are able to assemble him and restore his memories, but he lacked the human brain pattern that allowed him to feel emotions, meaning he could not feel or return the love Wanda felt for him. His skin had turned fully white with the mind-wipe, and this new more machine-like Vision chose to wear all white as well, fully showing the famous White Vision look.

This lack of emotions led to the eventual annulment of Vision and Scarlet Witch’s marriage, and of course the revelation that their children were merely projections created by Wanda. Overall, this change to Vision caused a massive schism in their relationship, one the two still haven’t fully recovered from even decades later. Eventually Vision would regain his emotions and return to his normal red color, but now his white form has returned, and it could have major consequences for him, Wanda, and his daughter.

White Vision Returns

The Vision and The Scarlet Witch #1 started by showing a Death Door, strange black doors that have opened in every city and town around the world. Dead relatives and loved ones call from within, promising closure and that they can be together again, and nobody who has entered has ever returned. Scarlet Witch investigates these doors, thinking they have some connection to the recently escaped Elder God Cthon. Her magic shop is attacked by cultists dedicated to Death after a door opens up near it, and in the scuffle the Vision arrives to assist Wanda. The romantic tension between the two is so thick even Vision couldn’t phase through it, but they repel their attackers, save for one who slips inside the door. He meets his dead uncle on the other side, only to be killed himself to feed his uncle’s mysterious boss.

Meanwhile, Vision’s teenaged daughter Viv leaves to go on a road trip with her friends, leaving Vision to ruminate on the past. He remembers when his robotic wife Virginia killed the Grim Reaper, one of Vision’s enemies, and a man who had control over death. Suspecting he’s behind these doors, Vision calls Wanda, only for the Grim Reaper to show up at his house and attack him. The Scarlet Witch arrives, but is too late to save Vision from being blown apart by Grim Reaper, who slips away behind another Death Door. In what looks like his final moments, Vision thanks Wanda for everything she’s done for him, apologizes for not being there for their sons, and asks her to watch over his daughter.

Vision dies, but Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. She is capable of defying all probability, of making hope from the charcoal remains of despair. She magically grabs onto the remains of his function, his soul, and forces it back inside his body as she repairs it. Vision rises, but screams out in anger and asks what the hell Wanda did to him, as Vision has turned completely into the White Vision.

White Vision is Back, But He Could Be Very Different

Unlike the last time Vision turned as pale as alabaster, this time he seems to have retained his emotions. In fact, he seemed to lose his cool entirely at the prospect of what Wanda had done. This indicates that the new version of White Vision vastly differs from the original, and could mean that he lost something entirely different in this conversion. Maybe it was his ability to use unfeeling logic, or perhaps his emotions were heightened to such an extent that he can’t control them, which would be a cool reversal from the last time. No matter what happens, I’m totally excited to see one of Marvel’s best couples finally return to their own ongoing, and their 50th anniversary should be celebrated in no less than this grand of a fashion!

The Vision and The Scarlet Witch #1 is on sale now!