Free PS5 Game a Hit After 4 Million Downloads on the PlayStation Store

A free PS5 game has surpassed four million downloads on the PlayStation Store, according to a new official announcement from its publisher. Last year, PlayStation fans on PS5 were treated to the likes of Astro Bot, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Stellar Blade, Silent Hill 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and Rise of Ronin. These were all either exclusive to the console or were console exclusive, meaning only on PS5 and PC. This list is not exhaustive though, it is just the highlight. Meanwhile, while all of these are locked behind a purchase, there was actually a free PS5 exclusive released last year many frequently forget about.

Before Silent Hill 2 released in October of last year, Konami released Silent Hill: The Short Message in January of the same year. Where Silent Hill 2 received critical acclaim though, Silent Hill: The Short Message did not. That said, where Silent Hill 2 is $70 on the PlayStation Store, Silent Hill: The Short Message is free. And according to a new social media post from the official Silent Hill account on X, the free PS5 game has surpassed four million downloads on the PS Store.

Four million downloads is by no means the biggest return for a free PS5 game on the PlayStation Store, but it is still far more players than the vast majority of PS5 games on the PlayStation Store will ever garner. And for a smaller, experimental release it is not a bad return, which the post itself suggests. If Konami was ashamed of this figure it probably would not share it on social media. More than this, this is more players than have played the aforementioned Silent Hill 2.

It is also a good return considering how contentious the game is. On the PlayStation Store, it has a solid 4 out of 5 stars across 38,000 user reviews, but on Metacritic it currently sits at a score of 53, with a number of negative reviews.

“Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides,” reads an official description of the free PS5 game, straight from the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya’s message was clear — ‘can’t leave til you find it’ — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?”

For those curious in checking out Silent Hill: The Short Message on PS5, it is roughly two to three hours long, with little replayability. That said, length and replayability don’t particular matter when it is completely free to download.

