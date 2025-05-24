PlayStation Store Makes Fan-Favorite Game Only $1.49 on PS5

The PlayStation Store has made a fan-favorite game with very high user reviews only $1.49 for both PS4 and PS5 users. This new, limited time PlayStation Store price is thanks to a new 90 percent discount. In other words, normally the game costs $14.99 on the PlayStation Store. This offer — which is the cheapest the game has ever been on the PS Store — is only available until May 29 though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game in question, it is The Last Campfire, the latest release from Hello Games, the UK studio best known for 2016’s No Man’s Sky. While just about everyone knows about No Man’s Sky, many don’t know four years later Hello Games released the aforementioned title. That said, those that have checked out the game, whether back in 2020 or since, have loved it, hence why it is dubbed a fan-favorite.

To this end, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.68 rating out of 5. Even more impressive than this, The Last Campfire has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review score on Steam, thanks to 97 percent of 12,406 user reviews rating the game positively. That makes it one of the highest-rated Steam releases of 2020. For what it is worth, this is a bit higher than its scores with critics. On Metacritic, specifically, it has scores ranging from 80 to 86, depending on the platform. These are very solid scores, but a bit lower than the user review scores.

At $1.49 on the PlayStation Store, The Last Campfire is a complete steal. For those unfamiliar with the title, it is an adventure puzzle game that takes about five to six hours to complete.

Play video

“The Last Campfire is an adventure, a story of a lost ember trapped in a puzzling place, searching for meaning and a way home,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Travel deeper into the lands beyond the dark forest and overcome the adversities before you. Discover beautiful wilderness filled with lost folk, strange creatures and mysterious ruins. Find hope and carry it with you on your Journey to light The Last Campfire.”

All of that said, it is important to note The Last Campfire is only available natively on the PS4 and PS4 Pro, however, it is playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility.

For more PlayStation 5 coverage — including all of the latest PS5 news, all of the latest PS5 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 deals — click here.