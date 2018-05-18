‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Addresses Viral ‘Avengers’ Photo Where He Looks Tired of Doing Wakanda Salute

Black Panther’s solo film debuted the “Wakanda Forever” salute, which Marvel fans immediately connected with and star Chadwick Boseman regularly displayed at a variety of events. After frequently demonstrating the salute for three months, Boseman doesn’t always appear as enthusiastic to make the gesture, as pointed out during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I thought that was funny. It’s a salute, ya know, if I was in the military and [saluted] every day, I’m not gonna do it the same every time,” Boseman explained of a photo in which he appeared more relaxed. “Sometimes it’s more pedestrian. That person, whoever I was doing it to at that moment, caught a casual one. Three minutes before that I probably did one that was fully [enthusiastic].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Feeling obligated to do the salute is one drawback of Black Panther becoming a cultural sensation, as every request for the gesture is the confirmation of another fan of the film. Despite Boseman appreciating how the film has connected with audiences, the gesture has taken on a life of its own.

“You know what the funny thing is…if I don’t want to do it I have to not leave the house, pretty much,” Boseman shared with Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’ve been chased in cars, I’ve actually done the scene from Coming to America where he goes to the bathroom and people are bowing to him so that one’s happened.”

Despite the requests seemingly causing a hindrance to his daily routine, the actor claimed that it has become beneficial at airports, admitting, “It actually speeds things up“.

Not all of his salutes are as casual as the one presented on The Late Show, as the actor recently gave the commencement speech at Howard University and, when addressing the graduates, offered up the powerful salute to much applause.

The salute may, at times, feel redundant, but repeating the gesture hasn’t diminished Boseman’s appreciation for his involvement in the film.

“It’s just this tremendous opportunity,” Boseman shared with CNET about his role as the king of Wakanda. “Not just for me but for all of us really to get out of our boxes. It’s not just black people getting out of their boxes. Everybody is excited about the opportunity to do something that we should have already done. People are excited about seeing new stuff, but I think they’re extra excited about seeing stuff they should have seen already.”

You can see Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Do you think Boseman will stop giving the salute altogether? Let us know in the comments below!