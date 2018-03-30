‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets Chinese Release Date

Disney and Marvel Studios have set an May 11, 2018 release date for Avengers: Infinity War in China.

China will be the second-biggest market for the ensemble flick, pulling characters from every corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release in China’s Middle Kingdom will be two weeks after the April 27 arrival in North America. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is Hollywood’s biggest franchise in China, with only The Fast and The Furious managing to keep up for second place, and the previously popular Transformers films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Age of Ultron earned $240 million at the Chinese box office, breaking an ensemble of records in the country.

Ahead of Avengers: Infinity War’s arrival in China, Disney is planning a major Avengers Tour at the Shanghai Disney Resort on April 19 to promote the release. Several of the film’s talent are expected to participate.

“In many ways, it’s a Thanos movie,” Avengers: Infinity War screenwriter Stephen McFeely told ComicBook.com. “This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos.”

McFeely also pointed out, it has taken 18 entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Thanos to earn his time on screen. It won’t take long for the Mad Titan to command the movie. “One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely said. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!