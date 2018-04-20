Chris Evans Releases Throwback ‘Winter Soldier’ Training Clip For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier. pic.twitter.com/TFur0vZs3M — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 19, 2018

Believe it or not, there is just a week left until Avengers: Infinity War makes its debut. The much-anticipated movie is slated to begin preview screenings next Thursday, and hype for the film is reaching an all-time high. So, it is no surprise to see several Marvel stars promoting the film in full nowadays. So, if you head to Twitter, you can see how Chris Evans is counting down the movie.

That’s right! Evans knows what the fans want, and what they want is more action. The actor posted a throwback video to his days on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the reel highlights Evans as he prepares to takedown his former friend.

As you can see above, the short clip sees Evans practicing a fight sequence he has against the Winter Soldier. “In honor of Infinity War coming out next week, here are a few videos I found from 2013 while prepping for The Winter Soldier,” the actor wrote.

The video appears to show part of the fight sequence Captain America took part in with the Winter Soldier himself. A fight choreographer is shown standing in for Bucky Barnes, and he breaks forward with the Marvel icon’s knife in tow. The clip follows the pair as they go through a series of steps, and Evans ends up the victor once he manages to push the Winter Soldier stand-in backwards.

You know, it might have something to do with the star’s tight shirt. It is hard to lose a match when your opponent is blindsided by your massive pecs.

Of course, fans can expect Evans to have a fair share of fights in Avengers: Infinity War. All of the movie’s trailers so far have seen the bulky Avenger taking on Thanos’ minions in Wakanda or the Mad Titan himself. Thankfully, the hero will not have to worry about fighting the Winter Soldier this time around; In fact, it seems the two friends will be teaming up for their galactic war. With Bucky Barnes in his right mind, Captain America will fight back-to-back with his bestie, so maybe Evans will have some tag-team training clips to share down the line.

