Chris Evans Responds to Leslie Jones Livetweeting ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War hit digital HD and 4K earlier this week giving fans a chance to enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe film from the comfort home. Among those were Saturday Night Live‘s Leslie Jones, who live-tweeted the experience over the course of a couple of days. Her hilarious commentary on the film got quite a bit of notice, including from Captain America himself.

On Tuesday night, Jones shared a short video from the scene in Infinity War where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) faces off with Proxima Midnight with the caption “Dayum!! Captain America!” It’s an impressive scene, with the former Avenger showing up to help save Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) from Thanos’ Black Order. The next day, though, Evans himself responded to Jones letting her know that she wasn’t alone in her sentiment.

What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim. https://t.co/1j4pNcOQWT — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 1, 2018

“What’s truly shocking is that this is EXACTLY what @Paul_Bettany says to me every time I enter a room. Verbatim,” Evans replied to Jones’ tweet.

As the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are known for their playful teasing of one another Evans’ reply was fitting and funny just by itself, but it didn’t stop there. Bettany himself jumped into the fray, sharing his own screen capture of the Vision looking at Captain America in the scene.

You can see it in my eyes in this shot- I’m only human… well… Kinda. pic.twitter.com/0trb41Dh8a — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) August 2, 2018

“You can see it my eyes in this shot- I’m only human… well… Kinda,” Bettany wrote to playfully “confirm” Evans’ revelation.

Longing looks aside, as things stand Vision probably isn’t going to be giving Captain America any longing looks for a while. Vision met his end at the end of Infinity War as did a number of other characters including Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Jones had thoughts about that as well. The post-credits scene in Infinity War stunned a lot of Marvel fans in theaters and it stunned Jones at home as well. In that scene Nick Fury watches Maria Hill fade out of existence, turning into dust before completely vanishing. He then grabs a pager looking device out of his car and activates it as his body starts to dematerialize. The pager drops to the ground as he completely vanishes, but a closeup of the pager shows Captain Marvel’s logo. Jones shared a clip of the scene and wanted to know who Fury was calling and got a clever answer from yet another star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“New # who dis?” Captain Marvel herself Brie Larson replied.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.