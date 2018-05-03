Fans Are Ambushing Chris Pratt’s Instagram In The Wake Of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

When it comes to Avengers: Infinity War, there are a lot of emotions riding really high. The epic blockbuster made good on its promise to upheave the MCU and kick off a climax at that’s ten years in the making. Unfortunately, some of those emotions have spilled out in unexpected ways, and Chris Pratt has found himself targeted by the ire of millions as such.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know why fans might be mad at Pratt. Or, rather, the MCU hero he plays. The movie sees all of the franchise’s top heroes come together as they try to stop Thanos as the Mad Titan is collecting all of the Infinity Stones. Naturally, the Guardians of the Galaxy are part of that plan, and Star-Lord is the man leading the intergalactic squad.

By the film’s end, audiences were given hope the MCU’s good guys could take down Thanos, and that victory would have been on Star-Lord. Pratt’s character came up with a plan to steal the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos when he reached Titan. The Guardians teamed up with Iron Man’s posse to fight the villain, and they had him pinned thanks to Mantis. But, in the plan’s final stretch, Star-Lord mucked it up. The hero went berserk and woke Thanos from his induced sleep after Star-Lord learned the Mad Titan killed Gamora for the Soul Stone. And — as you can guess — fans were not too happy about that loss of control.

Now that Avengers: Infinity War has been out for a bit, fans are coming to terms with Star-Lord’s reckless actions, and they are looking for a way to vent. As Buzzfeed pointed out, a good chunk of those fans are taking to Instagram to let out their frustrations against Star-Lord, and they are doing it by spamming Pratt’s Instagram with comments directed to Star-Lord.

As you can see above, a litany of comments for Star-Lord have taken over Pratt’s Instagram, and they keep on coming. There is no telling when the ambush will subside as Avengers: Infinity War made millions of fans bereaved, but Pratt has a chance to redeem his character yet. Come next year, Avengers 4 will make its debut and bring the MCU’s climax to its deserved end. So, here’s to hoping Star-Lord makes amends to all the fans he aggravated with his Thanos whammy in Avengers: Infinity War.

