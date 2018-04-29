‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Scores An A CinemaScore From Audiences

Avengers: Infinity War is finally in theaters, bringing in massive numbers at the box office as audiences finally get to see what all the secrecy was about and if the film’s CinemaScore is any indication, fans are loving the biggest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

CinemaScore released their official grade for Avengers: Infinity War last night and the film has earned a solid A with audiences. That makes Infinity War among the top-rated films this year per CinemaScore, with only one film achieving a better score — Black Panther, which received an A+ earlier this year. Infinity War is the fifteenth Marvel Studios film to receive an A CinemaScore or better. Of the studio’s 19 total feature releases, three scored an A- while only one film has ever fallen from the A range altogether, 2011’s Thor. Infinity War‘s A grade is also notable because it marks the eleventh Marvel film in a row to land in the A range — quite an impressive streak.

For those who aren’t familiar with how Infinity War earned its A, it’s actually a viewer-based metric. CinemaScore polls moviegoers at major movie releases on opening night to collect demographic information that is then calculated to come up with the film’s overall score. CinemaScore, which has been doing this since 1978, has an overall range of scores from A+ to F and polling takes place directly at theaters across North America — including Canada.

And CinemaScore isn’t the only metric where Avengers: Infinity War has done well. Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Score for the film are out as well and while they have taken a slight dip since the initial 94-percent “liked it” on Friday — it’s sitting at 93-percent at the time of writing — that’s still a solid, positive showing for the film. That’s especially notable since the film has garnered some strong reactions from audiences — some people have even passed out at the film’s ending.

The film has performed well critically as well, with an 84-percent “Certified Fresh” critical response on Rotten Tomatoes as well, though some of the reactions to the film have started to shift a bit in the days following first viewing. Even Brandon Davis, who reviewed Infinity War for ComicBook.com saw a shift from his initial take on the film, noting initially that while the film worked overall, “some sequences do not seamlessly flow form one moment to the next,” only to reevaluate the film a few days later Twitter.

“The more I think of Avengers: Infinity War and that ending, it might be the single greatest super hero movie ever. It’s so wild that they were able to pull that off and I can’t think of anything like it,” he wrote.

