‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – First Clip Released Online

Last week during the Kids Choice Awards, Marvel debuted the first clip from Avengers: Infinity War at the live taping of the show. Those in attendance were able to enjoy the footage, and some managed to tape it and put it online, but the majority of fans around the world missed out on the opportunity.

Thankfully, that changed this morning, as a more high quality version has been found on the internet, allowing everyone to take part. Check out the clip in the video above!

The scene begins with the Guardians of the Galaxy flying through space when they notice a horde of bodies floating lifelessly in the air before them. Suddenly, one of these figures slams into their windshield and, as you might have guessed, that figure belongs to Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) yells at Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) to use his wipers and get the man off of the ship.

Inside the vessel, Thor is tossed onto an examination table, and the Guardians circle around him to figure out what’s going on. This is where the classic comedy of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise comes into play.

Peter makes the mistake of referring to Thor as a “dude,” which sends the rest of the team into a rant about how perfect Thor’s physique is, and how much better he is than Peter.

“He is not a dude,” replies Drax (Dave Bautista). “You’re a dude. This? This is a man. A handsome, muscular man.”

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) joins the conversation by examining Thor’s arms and comparing his muscles to metal. This doesn’t go over will with Peter.

The leader of the Guardians asks Mantis (Pom Klementieff) to wake the sleeping Thor. As she does this, Thor shoots up off the table and walks across the room. He turns back toward the other characters with a confused look on his face and asks them, “Who are you guys?”

The final shot was featured at the very end of the first Infinity War trailer, representing the first meeting of Guardians and Avengers characters. While most of the rest of the footage in the clip was new, fans who attending the Marvel panel at either San Deigo Comic Con or D23 last year saw the very beginning of the clip, where Thor landed on the ship.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.