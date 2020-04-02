Avengers: Infinity War Concept Artist Reveals High Tech Take on Red Skull’s Vormir Appearance

Will we ever get sick of Avengers content? Unlikely! This month marks two years since Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters and one year since the world was graced with Avengers: Endgame. We’ve learned a lot about the movies from the cast and crew over time thanks to social media, and the cool posts just keep on coming. Recently, Rodney Fuentebella, a concept illustrator who works for Marvel Studios, took to Instagram to share an early look at Red Skull, whose appearance in Infinity War marked the character’s first since Captain America: The First Avenger. The role was originally played by Hugo Weaving but was taken over by Ross Marquand in the later films.

“Here is a take on Red Skull for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. This is an initial concept of Red Skull or Soul Keeper as someone who has maybe met with various people in space and taking on their varied clothings. Stay safe,” Fuentebella wrote. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in February, Avengers: Endgame was nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick), but the movie ultimately lost to 1971. However, the Marvel movie did take home some prizes during awards season. The movie won Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture from the SAG Awards as well as Best Visual Effects and Best Action Movie at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, recently celebrated their film’s Academy Award nomination. They also teamed up with Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland, to celebrate their Golden Tomato Award from Rotten Tomatoes for Best Wide Release Movie 2019. The Russos also scored the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award from the ICG Publicists Guild.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow (release date TBD), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, The Eternals on November 6th, WandaVision in December, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.